Central senior Zoe Trotter’s commitment to St. Thomas-Minnesota softball means more than just a jump to the Division I level.
Trotter weighed her options, including the campus, dorms and meeting the teammates she’ll be going to battle with once she’s there, but getting to play for her stepmother Jen Bagley Trotter is something she couldn’t pass up.
“We have a close mother-daughter relationship, and so, something that we never wanted to get in the way of is that relationship that we have,” Trotter said.
Trotter was there for a good chunk of her stepmom’s success at Missouri Western. As Jen Bagley Trotter made baby steps toward becoming the winningest coach in the history of the MIAA, Trotter lived it as if she was a part of each team that helped her get there.
In the process of being around the program, she’s blossomed into one of the city’s best softball players today.
“Even since she was at Western, I’d go to their practices, I’d jump in some of the drills with them. So, I’ve kind of grown up learning from her and being in the dugout with them, learning what it’s like to be a good teammate, a good player, what it takes to have a good work ethic,” Trotter said.
Trotter says it’s been challenging going through a majority of high school without her stepmom as she’s been coaching at St. Thomas-Minnesota since the 2022 season. Her stepmom is able to make it up to St. Joseph during the summers for Trotter’s travel softball season.
She said she’s able to visit on the weekends in the fall. The stepmom she’s always looked up to was a phone call away if she ever needed anything.
Fortunately, come next year, that will all change and fewer days will be lost for the two.
Though she’s thrilled to have Bagley Trotter around as a parental figure as she makes her way through college, her mentality is that everything is earned and not given even as the daughter of the head coach.
“I might have to work just a little bit harder so that everybody knows, if I’m playing, it’s not just because I’m the coach’s daughter, anything like that; I earned a spot to play. So, that’s been a lot of our conversations that we’ve had,” Trotter said.
Trotter’s leadership intangibles were exhibited on Central softball’s first practice of the season. Trotter was leading almost all warmup drills in the early portion of practice.
Her veteran presence will serve as a delight to first-year head coach Buzz Verduzco. This will be the first time Verduzco’s coached the sport of softball and the first time he has coached at the high school level in over 20 years.
“I always feel like I’ve had at least a little bit of the leader aspect for this team. I think that this year, really pushing our underclassmen, even our juniors to step up,” Trotter said. “Just because I’m committed, doesn’t mean I’m above everybody else, I still treat them all the same.”
The Central softball season is approaching fast with the city softball jamboree taking place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Heritage Park in St. Joseph. The team will then get their first bit of regular season action in the Cameron softball tournament starting on Aug. 25.
