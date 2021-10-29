PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The first half of Central’s Class 5 District 8 date with Platte County went anything but as planned as a shanked punt led to a Hail Mary touchdown pass by the Pirates.
The start of the third quarter was more so on par with Central’s hopes as freshman running back Gabe Fields punished the Pirates on the ground and caught a two-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17.
But the No. 2-seeded Pirates scored the final 21 points of the game and handed No. 7 Central another playoff defeat, 38-17, on Friday.
“They hit a couple big plays. We’ve had some key injuries,” Central coach Regi Trotter said, noting ailments at cornerback forcing freshman Jabaar Jackson into a major role. “It’s one of those deals where you find a soft spot, and they hit it a couple different times, and that hurts. That hurts a lot.”
Beginning with the 37-yard Hail Mary to end the first half, Platte County’s Dayne Wimberly hauled in all three of his catches for touchdowns, including the final two of the game, for 93 yards. Nate Walls broke the 17-all tie with a 48-yard rushing touchdown on his way to a 127-yard night.
But it was Central (1-9) that felt in control of Platte County (8-2). After falling behind 7-0 on a Ben McDaniel rush on the first drive, Central continued to move the chains and tack on a 33-yard field goal by Gary Elder.
Platte County went ahead 10-3 on a Cole Rhoden field goal, though he missed a 24-yard attempt and a 35-yard try around it.
“Our defense, I thought we played hard against a really good offense,” Trotter said. “I’m proud of our kids.”
With 1:44 left in the half, Stone Wetlaufer connected on a slant with Asher Katakis while rolling to his right, and Katakis took it 38 yards for a score to tie the game at 10. Katakis finished with five catches for 103 yards, while Wetlauger threw for 179.
Central forced a punt and got the ball back with 1:11 left, but a miskick led to a punt going out of bounds at the Central 37 with three seconds left on the clock. Jared Parsons lobbed a pass to the middle of the end zone and Wimberly came down with it between two defenders for a 17-10 lead.
But Fields powered Central back to tie the game.
“That kid is special. I really believe he’s special. He’s a great kid and is just gonna continue to get better,” Trotter said, adding the excitement of building around him and sophomore running back Makario Barr. “There’s a lot of things he can do that he hasn’t even tapped into yet.”
Platte County took the lead on a Walls touchdown run and Central then got the ball back on an interception by Matthew Caudill. But the defensive pressure that led to numerous sacks throughout the night stalled the Central offense the rest of the night.
And with it came an end to Trotter’s fourth season, marking his first senior class he’s coached for every year in high school.
“This senior group was my first class. Those kids weren’t always the most talented kids, but they gave me everything they had. I can’t thank them enough for being confident in me to be a part of this program,” Trotter said. “I think their legacy is not one of wins, but their legacy will be one of compassion and wanting to be a part of something and be better than they thought they could be.”
