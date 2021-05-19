After a three-year hiatus, Central boys tennis will be represented at state this year behind sophomore River Flaska.
“I've been waiting for this as long as I even knew about the high school tennis season. So about fourth grade, I've always wanted to be on the team, I've always come out and watched them play and just been amazed by it. So it feels great to be in this situation myself,” Flaska said.
Flaska won the district title as the Indian’s No. 1 singles player to advance to state. Cole Hopkins was the last Indian to compete in Springfield during the 2018 season.
“I know that there's not going to be a single easy match there. So right now, I’m running every day trying to work out to get as physically in shape as I can, but I'm just going out there trying to play my best tennis that I have this whole season,” Flaska said. “I’ve progressed a lot more and every matchup I played better and better. So I'm just trying to reach another level to my potential.”
It’s the first time Flaska is state bound, but it also marks the first time Central’s first-year head coach Tommy Castronovo has guided one of his own to the big stage.
“He’s just a grinder. I mean, he's one of the best groundstroke guys that I've been around that I've coached, that I played with. There's not too many guys that can keep up the intensity, and the pace that he has on his ball from the baseline,” Castronovo said.
Inspired by his father, Flaska first picked up a tennis ball when he was just four years old, and has been playing ever since.
“My dad said, ‘I want my son to play tennis.’ So I went out there, and he had me play about five or six sports growing up, I can't even remember all of them. But at around 10 or 11, I finally chose tennis because I was the best at that and really liked it,” Flaska said.
Ahead of the state singles tournament next week, Castronovo said he and Flaska are embracing the challenge of facing new competition.
“Now that they've expanded the two classes that it's not (Class 1 and Class 2) anymore, it's (Class 1, 2 and 3) so a lot of the actually bigger tennis powerhouses are now in our class. So it's going to be interesting to see what that level of competition looks like because we don't get to see two-thirds of the people that are going,” Castronovo said. “I’m hoping to get to at least one win just because it'll give him confidence moving forward to know that he actually can belong in that stage, and that he can do well.”
Flaska added, “I looked at all the people that I'm playing, there's about three or four really, really good players that I'm not even sure if I can beat them. But I never go into it thinking I'll win or lose because then you get too excited, and then if you go down, you lose. So I’m just going out there with an open mind trying to play the best tennis that I can and try to improve.”
The state tournament begins Thursday in Springfield, Missouri.
