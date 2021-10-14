PARKVILLE, Mo. — The softball regular season is often referenced as a grind. The slow race of endurance both physically and mentally that guarantees a team just a little over two months of softball.
For the Central Indians, the greatest season in school history that included a record 26 wins came to an end Thursday night in the Class 5 District 8 championship game. The No. 4 seed Indians lost 8-4 to the second-seeded Liberty North Eagles.
“Not the way we wanted it to end, but so much this season to be proud of,” Central coach Kendra Hodgin said. “So many records broken and a lot of fun. They’re a fun group of kids and I told them that there is more to life than softball. It was a fun ride and we’ll be back next year.”
The loss was the final for six Central seniors. In their final two years, the group averaged more runs per game than any team over the last 12 seasons. Senior Jaylee Wilson, an Iowa commit, helped take the program from eight wins her freshman year to the 26 this year, and she hopes that the underclassmen can carry the torch.
“Build this program up and keep building it,” Wilson said. “Stay positive and enjoy it while you can.”
The run to the title game came with wins over Park Hill South and the No. 1 seed Staley.
Central took a lead in the first inning with a double from Wilson that scored Zoe Trotter.
The Indians extended their lead in the top of the second with a two-out hit from Camille Trotter. Trotter’s double to center field scored Brooke Gerling, giving Central a 2-0 lead after two.
That lead evaporated in the bottom of the second as Liberty North scored six runs, including a two-run home run to cap the frame with a 6-2 lead.
“They just started hitting Makenzie and I think maybe we had some communication errors between the pitcher and catcher on our end,” Hodgin said. “They took advantage of that and I tried to tell the kids it was early and there was a lot of game left.”
Central loaded the bases in the top of the third, but failed to move any runs across. The next two Indian runs came with two outs in the top of the seventh. Wilson hit a two-out double and Delaney Grider drove her in with a two-run home run over the left-field fence.
“We were hitting it pretty well in the beginning, everybody was making contact,” Wilson said. “Then all of sudden they came back and we lost it a little bit and never really regrouped until the very end and it was too late.”
Hodgin was happy to see her team fight until the end.
“Jaylee came up with two outs and I still wasn’t worried, I kept thinking we were going to put the ball in play and we’ll be all right here,” Hodgin said. “But we couldn’t get much going behind her and that’s okay, it was late.
“It’s been a blast coaching them, especially those seniors that started with me. It’s just been fun; they make practice fun, they make games fun and dugouts fun.”
