Last November, the Central boys cross country team wrapped up another successful season, including its third-straight state appearance.
Setting the pace for the Indians at state was Mason Orscheln. The senior finished 10th in the race, the best of three Central runners to finish in the top 25, on the way to a fifth place team finish.
“I was not expecting to get tenth in the state at all when I started,” Orscheln said. “All the hard work over quarantine break, all those workouts alone, I think it really paid off, and I’m happy about where I ended up.”
Orscheln is headed to continue his cross country career at Missouri Western. He was one of two Central seniors who signed to run at the next level Monday. Orscheln was joined by Damion Mujica, who will attend MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.
Orscheln said the biggest thing about choosing Missouri Western was the challenge it presented him as a runner.
“This has been my dream, honestly, since I started running,” Orscheln said, “just to try to see how far up the ranks I can get, in terms of my competition. I think running at Missouri Western will really bring a challenge to me, and I want a challenge.”
Where Orscheln led the Indians in the state meet, Mujica led them on the road there. Mujica finished second in the district meet, which helped Central clinch its first district title since 2017.
When it comes to MidAmerica Nazarene, Mujica said he was excited to join an up-and-coming team while also furthering his faith.
“Being a Christian college, it’ll really help me stay focused on my faith,” Mujica said. “I can also tell what the coach there is trying to build, and that’s also what really got me there.”
Both Orscheln and Mujica said they will miss the group they are leaving behind at Central, which they value outside of competition just as much as in it.
“(Coach Bob Miller) really made it more than just running,” Orscheln said. “I think the greatest memories I’m going to have from here are the life lessons I’ve learned.”
While bettering themselves, Mujica said the team became a family through their success in competition.
“We weren’t just one of those teams where we get along and tolerate each other,” Mujica said. “We actually built a family through this team.”
While they enjoyed the time outside competition, Mujica said the accomplishments they made as a team will be hard to forget, and it has helped prepare them to move on to college competition.
“Going to state three straight years is usually pretty hard to do,” Mujica said. “It really builds up on my confidence in myself going into next year. I know that I’m healthy, in shape and that I’m ready to go at the next level.”
