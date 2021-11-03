The Central Indians will see new opponents in conference meetings in all sports next season.
The Suburban Conference released their new alignments Tuesday for the two-year cycle from fall 2022 through spring 2024. For nearly two decades, the Suburban Conference included four divisions — Gold, Red, While and Blue — but the addition of Excelsior Springs after 15 years in the Missouri River Valley Conference will mean the addition of a Silver division, just below the conference's Gold grouping of the largest schools. There are now 28 schools in the conference, which has been at four divisions since expanding in 2008.
Central will remain in the Red Division, which is now the third of five behind five teams in Gold and six teams in Silver. The Red Division will include Central, Fort Osage, North Kansas City, Oak Park and Truman.
Central's current division includes NKC and Oak Park as well as Lee's Summit, Park Hill South and Staley.
