In their final time representing Central, Jaxon Nurski and Andrew Wheatley have high expectations for themselves.
“It’s kind of gonna be a buzzer beater for me this season,” Central senior Andrew Wheatley said.
At the Class 5 district meet on Monday, Wheatley cemented his spot in the state tournament by finishing at 16-over to tie for 16th, marking his second straight trip to the big stage.
“Hopefully the jitters don't get the best of me — seems like they did last season. Didn't perform to the best of my abilities out there, but we're gonna go out there this year and put a good score up,” Wheatley said.
Punching his first ticket to state, Nurski shot a 10-over 82 to finish in seventh. As much as he was excited to make his state debut, Nurski said he was even more excited to have Wheatley by his side.
“We were pretty nervous up until they announced what the cut was and I just remember as soon as I found out and did the math that he was going to be able to go, I went over and gave him a hug and I was pretty happy that I was gonna have a friend down there with me,” Nurski said.
Central head coach Chip Brock said he’s proud of the two for battling through tough weather conditions all season long.
“We have not had good weather to play in and (Monday) was brutally bad with the wind and it was rough as the day progressed, I thought, ‘Well, maybe we have a chance,’ because the weather continued to get worse,” Brock said. “These kids are fighters and so they worked their way through it and found a way to advance so I'm proud of both.”
Nurski said he looks forward to better weather in Cape Girardeau next week.
“It's been an up-and-down season, not very good weather, but looking at the forecast ahead of us, ‘Knock on wood,’ it's going to be good weather in the 80s both days and the sun's gonna be shining,” Nurski said. “I’m just excited. I would like to get in the top 10 down there.”
In their last time as Indians on the course, both Nurski and Wheatley are confident their experience will take them far.
“I’ve been playing for a while, so I'm hoping that I can use some of my experience to help me and I'm pretty familiar with the course,” Nurski said. “There are a few times I've seen it and I'm just pretty excited to finally be able to go.”
Wheatley said, “It’s the best golfers around so we're just trying to trying to go out there and take what we've learned all season, what we've done for the last four years and just go out there and play our game.”
MSHSAA's state golf tournaments are schedule to get underway Monday.
Area state qualifiers
Class 5 @ Cape Girardeau
Central: Jaxon Nurski, Andrew Wheatley
Class 3 @ Sedalia
Teams: Bishop LeBlond, Maryville
Benton: Carson Newlon; Bishop LeBlond: Tim Johnston, Pat Johnston, Davis Jungbluth, Sam Schoeberl, Eli Spencer; Lafayette: Jackson Compton, Sam Ryan; Maryville: Trevin Cunningham, Jack Dinsdale, Marcus Henggeler, Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott; Cameron: Tucker Hermanson, Brady Stice; Savannah: Stephen Loewe; Chillicothe: James Mathew, Jackson Trout
Class 2 @ Columbia
South Harrison: Caden Littrell, Quinn Taylor; Trenton: Kiefer Tolson
Class 1 @ Springfield
Teams: Gallatin
Gallatin: Brody Bird, Isaac Bird, Logan Bottcher, Jordan Donovan, Payton Deifen; Mound City: Quinton Brandon; North Harrison: Wade Briggs; Princeton: Ashton Clapham; King City: Samuel Derks, Nicholas Simerly; Albany: Nathaniel Doolittle, Garrett Phillips; Worth County: Aydan Gladstone; Stanberry: Landon Marticke; East Buchanan: Sawyer Musser, Carson Thompson; Rock Port: Aricin Weber
