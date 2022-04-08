Noah Cameron made his professional debut Friday for the Kansas City Royals’ Low-A Columbia Fireflies.
The Central grad and 2021 Royals draftee started in the Fireflies’ Opening Day win, pitching three innings and giving up three earned runs.
Outfielder Erick Peña hit a walk-off three-run homer to earn the 7-6 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Friday night at Segra Park in Columbia, South Carolina.
Cameron, along with Patrick Halligan, began the game with 7.2 innings of work, allowing six runs in the process.
Jack Aldrich (W, 1-0) offered 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to close out the game, earning his first win of the season.
Beginning in the fifth inning, the Fireflies (1-0) scored seven unanswered runs.
Enrique Valdez hit a sacrifice fly deep to center field and scored. Wilmin Candelario then forced a fielding error on catcher Adam Zebrowski to cut Augusta’s (0-1) lead to 6-2.
In the sixth inning, Guillermo Quintana hit first homer of the season, while Peña had an RBI single in the seventh before his late-game heroics.
Cameron, the 199th overall pick in the seventh round last year, didn’t pitch in 2021 for college or the Royals’ fall league as he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery in August 2020.
Cameron was named a Freshman All-American at Central Arkansas in 2019 after going 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts. He tossed 94.2 innings with 91 strikeouts and 19 walks.
In a shortened 2020 season, Cameron made four starts, finishing 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA. He struck out 31 batters in 28 innings, walking just two batters. Opponents batted just .252 against him, and he threw more than 100 pitches three times.
Cameron is among a group for Columbia’s organization that includes seven 2021 draft picks and four top-30 prospects, according to MLB.com. The club is coached by former Royal Tony Pena Jr.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is one of four 2021 draft picks on the pitching staff, including fifth-rounder Eric Cerantola. Third-round catcher Carter Jensen, a Park Hill grad, is also on the roster.
The combo of Cameron on the bump and Jensen behind the plate started in the Opening Day win versus the GreenJackets.
The Fireflies continue their series with Augusta at Segra Park Saturday at 6:05 pm. Luinder Avila (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia while RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Augusta.
