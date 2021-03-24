Central’s Ella Moody and Benton’s Kason Mauzey both earned all-state accolades released by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Moody, the Indians’ junior who was the Suburban Conference Player of the Year, was named to the Class 6 girls all-state team. Mauzey was picked to the Class 4 boys all-state team.
Both players led their teams to the district semifinals. It’s their first all-state honor.
Moody was among the Kansas City metro leaders at 19.2 points per game, averaging 6.4 rebounds.
Mauzey led the MEC in scoring at 16.8 points per game while adding six rebounds.
Maryville senior Serena Sundell was also acknowledged as the top player in her class for a second-straight year.
The Kansas State signee was named the Class 4 Player of the Year after guiding Maryville to the Class 4 District 16 championship game, losing to eventual fourth-place finisher Benton. Maryville finished with a 22-2 record. Sundell averaged 26.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and just shy of four assists with three steals.
Sundell was joined on the Class 4 girls all-state team by Cameron’s Laini Joseph, a senior Northwest Missouri State signee. Joseph averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists per game.
The Platte Valley girls, champions in Class 1, were among the teams with the most honors in the state. Tyler Pedersen was named the coach of the year while Malia Collins, Maggie Collins and Jaclyn Pappert were named all-state.
Pattonsburg’s Webby Bailey and Stanberry’s Lexi Craig also garnered accolades.
Mound City, the Class 1 boys runner-up, earned honors for Tony Osburn and Landon Poppa, as did Stanberry’s Collin Sager.
North Andrew’s Tanner McDaniel earned a Class 2 honor while guiding the fourth-place finishers, while Mid-Buchanan’s Javan Noyes helped the Dragons back to sectionals.
Lathrop’s Nick Knight earned all-state in Class 3.
