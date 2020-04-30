Hard work has certainly paid off for Central sophomore Jaylee Wilson.
When she’s not playing for the Indians, the varsity softball player competes on a travel softball team part of Top Gun Academy.
Earlier this month, Extra Inning Softball ranked Wilson as the top infielder in the state of Missouri among her class level followed by 50th place overall in the nation.
“When I heard about it, I was kind of shocked at first,” Wilson said. “I’m very proud and blessed to be ranked No. 1, but there’s a lot of great athletes out there. It just motivates me and makes me want to work harder.”
Wilson joined the Top Gun 16 National team based out of Kansas City around two years ago.
Before that, she met and competed against her now current coach, and the two quickly knew they wanted to join forces.
“She plays hard and was always a hard-nosed competitor,” Top Gun 16 National head coach Bob Turner said. “She made her way over to our club and we couldn’t be happier that she’s here.”
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a coach like that,’” Wilson said. “He always motivates his players and he’s always in a positive mood. He always gives that energy and I love that about him.”
The team plays a national invite schedule, featuring athletes from all over, including Minnesota, Arkansas and Indiana.
“Out of the top four infielders in the state of Missouri, three of them are on this team,” Turner said. “They’re not really competing against anyone other than themselves to grow and get better and they challenge themselves to continue to achieve.”
Wilson is no stranger to competing at high levels. She first started ‘playing’ the sport when she was just 4 years old.
“My mom played and my aunt played. I just picked up a softball and started playing and I just love it," Wilson said. "I love all of my teammates, that’s probably one of the big things. They’re all my sisters. They’re always there for me."
With stay-at-home orders hindering the team dynamics in the world of sports, Wilson has made sure to stay game-ready.
“I work on my tee a lot. I’ll have my mom throw me some balls here and there. Whenever my family isn’t home I’ll throw a ball against a brick wall and just work on the simple stuff,” Wilson said.
Turner added, “Her development and growth over the last few years has been impressive and fun to watch. She’s a hard worker. She puts her work in at home. At practice, she’s ready to get after it so from that standpoint she’s just consistently elevated her game year in and year out."
Ranking and ratings aside, Wilson said she appreciates having a large support group around her at school and on the road, and she awaits the day she can return to the field again.
“I love my Central girls. I have class with them and stuff so, I’m really close with them, same as my travel team. I love all of them,” Wilson said. “I cannot wait to play. I cannot wait to be in the dugout with my girls and cheering on each other.”