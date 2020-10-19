Last Tuesday had the makings of being one of the toughest of Jaylee Wilson’s softball career.
Her junior season at Central had just came to an end in districts, bringing her time with a senior group she is close with to a close. Once she checked her phone, she noticed she had a missed call from Iowa City, Iowa, the home city for the University of Iowa.
Following the game, a casual conversation with Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie began, just as they have since recruiting picked in recent weeks during the fall season.
“I gave her a call like, we lost and I was upset, we lost our seniors, and it was an upsetting day,” Wilson said. “I had no idea what was coming.
“She asked me, ‘Do you want to be a Hawkeye?’, and I was so overwhelmed with excitement.”
Less than 48 hours later, the Class of 22 shortstop was committed to continuing her playing career in the Big Ten just four hours away from home in St. Joseph.
“It was always my goal to play Division I softball,” Wilson said. “I never thought it’d be Iowa, but it’s Iowa and I couldn’t be more excited.”
Wilson was ranked in the spring as the No. 1 infielder in the state of Missouri and the 50th-ranked player in the country by Extra Inning Softball, a credit to her work with her travel team, Top Gun Academy, a national travel team with players from across the region.
“I always had a passion for it,” Wilson said. “As I got older, the passion just kept growing and growing. In 14U, I knew I wanted to go to college for softball.”
Following her offer Tuesday night, Wilson spoke with her family before driving to Iowa City the following morning, eventually leading to the no-doubt decision to trade in blue and white for the black and gold.
“I just fell in love with it. It felt like my home away from home. The coaching staff is amazing, there’s great people, and I want to play softball,” Wilson said.
At the plate, Wilson was nearly unstoppable. She batted .471 on the year with three home runs, 28 RBIs and 32 runs scored. She also had a fielding percentage of .957 with three double players and a team-high 75 putouts.
From what she’s been told, Iowa’s even more impressed with the total package she will bring to the locker room.
“I always have a positive attitude,” Wilson said. “I feel like that’s a big one. I have high energy and just that blessed talent of softball, plus being a better person off the field, too, being that person off the field that’s respectful of others.”
With more games to get in with her travel team and another year in Central, having the future aligned has Wilson ready to get back in the gym more than ever.
“I’ve been working my tail off this far, so I’m gonna work even hard now, especially since I’m going Big Ten. I’m really gonna have to work,” Wilson said.
“It’s gonna make me work 10 times harder.”