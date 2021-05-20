In his first ever state appearance, Central sophomore River Flaska went 1-2 in the Class 3 Singles Tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri.
Flaska began his quest for a state championship versus Pranav Mandava from Springfield Central. He defeated Mandava, 6-2, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals.
Flaska then went up against St. Louis University High School's Gus Tettamble. He dropped the quarterfinal match to Tettamble, 1-6, 3-6.
Flaska played in the consolation quarterfinal taking on Lindbergh's Brian Kim, where he lost 3-6, 1-6.
It marked the first time in three years Central boys tennis was represented on the state stage.
