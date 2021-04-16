As one of the best golfers in his grade, Daniel Love didn’t get the opportunity to showcase what he could do at Central as a junior.
With the 2020 spring season for MSHSAA wiped out by COVID, he made the rounds on the summer circuit, earning the title of Missouri Junior Tour Player of the Year with five wins. He made a splash early in his return as a senior at Central, shooting a nine-hole score of 30 at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph, a mark that Chip Brock said he hasn’t seen in his decades of coaching.
“Daniel has taken the step I would’ve hoped he took a year ago. He’s had three unbelievable scores. He shot 30 (at Fairview) in nine holes, I haven’t seen anybody do that,” Brock said. “His mindset is different this year. He’s attacking golf courses rather than laying back and seeing what he can do. It makes a difference.”
Following his final season with the Indians in which he has goals of being among the state’s best, Love will stay rooted in town to compete for the Missouri Western men’s golf program.
“They’ve got a great group of guys. Paired with their business program, there’s room for a lot of success,” Love said. “Pairing myself with those guys and that competitive atmosphere, I feel I can grow as a player and individually.”
Love, a first-team all-conference and all-district selection earlier in his career, will be joined at Western by Bishop LeBlond’s Jeffrey Johnston, who is one of his best friends and is among the top golfers in the state.
But the recruiting process was far from traditional. Without the chance to compete at state as a junior, Love had to rely on the junior tour to earn attention.
“It definitely threw a hitch in the process, for sure. We had to depend as a family a lot more on those summer events. It took it from using your team to get your name out to having to get yourself out there,” Love said. “I got a great opportunity with MIssouri Western and went with it.
“I wanted to put myself in a team that was gonna grow and had the ability to win something — being on a team that has that ability and pushes me.”
Brock recalls a time early in Love’s career when he might have felt counted out that forced him to be motivated. A promising freshman year led to an all-conference sophomore year, and now he has the making of a run to the state tournament in his final year.
“He’s put in the time. Before it’s all said and done, he may be better than all of them,” Brock said, noting the history of Central golfers to play in college. “It’s the ability for him to say, ‘I know what it takes, I’ll put in the time.’ He’s got a good support group around him. My money’s on him.”
With a record round at Fairview in his back pocket and a career in the black and golf ahead of him, Love’s confident and optimistic for the journey ahead of him in his final months at Central.
“I’ve been playing pretty solid. I’ve been able to put together a few solid rounds, boost my confidence and get ready for that next step,” Love said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.