When looking for colleges, Berhe Usman knew he wanted to stay close to his family.
That’s what drove the Central senior to sign his National Letter of Intent to Missouri Western, officially joining the Griffons’ cross country and track and field programs Thursday at Central High School.
“For me to be able to stay in St. Joe and still go to like a pretty good school. It was just perfect position for me,” Usman said.
Usman transferred to Central as a junior in 2020 after moving from Oklahoma City.
Continuing his education and running career at the next level holds deep meaning for Usman and his family.
“Where I'm from, a lot of people don't get this opportunity. So to be one of the first to be able to do this is, I feel like they're very happy for me,” Usman said.
Central head coach Bob Miller believed in Usman’s potential since he met him last year, and said his work ethic along with his talent helped him to make his family proud.
“You have a family that moved to America and things like college educations were probably something that they didn't consider for their kid and to know that you've been a part of helping the kid get to do something like that, and to get it paid for… I mean, that's just so rewarding,” Miller said.
After his first and only cross country season as an Indian this past fall, Usman earned first-team on the All-News-Press Now Cross Country team.
He came one spot shy of an all-state finish by placing 26th at the Class 5 state meet in November. He ran the 5K in 15:57.1, just seven-tenths back of 25th.
Earlier in the season, Usman set a new school record with a time of 15:53 at the Gans Creek Classic in September.
Usman will join the Griffons after graduation next fall.
“This is going to push me to just train harder and just become a better runner and person,” Usman.
But before then, Miller has high hopes for Usman in Central’s track and field season in the spring.
“As we saw in cross country, he's got just a ton of great endurance,” Miller said. “So I'm excited to see him in the two marks. I think he can be all state in the two mile in the spring.”
