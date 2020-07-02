Flanked by his parents, grandmother and brother, AJ Redman thinks back.
Having just put pen to paper to continue his basketball career at NAIA William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Redman recounts the success he had with the Central basketball team, individually and collectively.
“Just a lot of big moments. When I look back,” he says, pausing to reflect, “I have no words. It’s a really great feeling.”
Redman signed his national letter of intent to play at the next level with his coach, Jacob Kimble, and athletic director Dave Lau there to honor him outside Central High School on Thursday.
He finished his career as a 1,000-point career scorer and was the 2019 All-News-Press NOW City Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“I think we probably knew from the beginning of his freshman year he was gonna be somebody who played at the next level. Luckily we got four years to watch him grow,” Kimble said. “ He’s always been one of our hardest workers in practice. When your best player is your hardest worker in practice, that’s big.”
Redman had to grow up quick in the program, stepping up in key roles as the first off the bench as a freshman.
“This has been a long four years. I’ve put a lot of work into this game throughout my whole life,” Redman said. “I’ve put my blood, sweat and tears into this school to give them the best chance possible. It’s a real great feeling knowing I’m gonna continue my career somewhere I’m gonna thrive.”
William Penn’s playing style, averaging nearly 100 points per game, was a big draw to the St. Joseph guard to make the trek more than three hours north. The Statesmen graduate two players after a conference tournament title last season.
With an opportunity to carve out a role in a competitive HEART Conference, he plans to bring to Iowa just what helped him become a top player in high school.
“A hard worker on and off the court,” Redman said. “I’ll do anything to make sure I’m doing what’s best for the team.”