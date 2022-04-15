Coming off multiple top finishes this week, Central track and field feels confident this season.
The Indians came away with 22 first place finishes at the Benton Track Invitational on Tuesday.
“It’s a city thing, kind of competing for your school, kind of get the little bragging rights,” Central sophomore Zoe Trotter said. “I think it really gives people some confidence on our team.”
Central followed that up with top finishes at the Winnetonka Invitational in Kansas City on Thursday.
Trotter finished first in both the 400-meter dash and the triple jump at the city meet. After recording a new personal best with a leap of 10.53 meters, Trotter took home third place in the girls triple jump at the Winnetonka meet.
Central junior Makenzie Garr earned second in the shot put in the team’s second meet of the week after placing first in the girls shot put and discus events at the city meet.
In her state debut last year, Garr earned a third-place finish in the girls shot put. Looking to return to the state stage this year, Garr said she wants to improve her technique as the season goes on.
“I’d be really excited because it would be newer people. A lot of them were seniors last year,” Garr said. “(We just need to) keep working hard, practice hard and have confidence.”
Central senior Gary Elder, who took home gold in the boys shot put and discus city meet events, said his team is poised for success.
“I think it puts us all in a good spot as far as confidence and expectations,” Elder said. “So like confidence being you know, that our team can actually pull through with any kind of winds and expectations being you know, next year to hopefully do the same.”
Also at the Winnetonka Invitational, Central senior Berhe Usman placed first in the 1600m run with a time of 4:36.94. In the boys 4x800m relay finals, Central finished second with a time of 8:34.10.
Usman said he wants to see the Indians continue their winning ways.
“I feel like it’s just lifts our spirits,” Usman said. “We’ll try to do the same thing when we get over there in Kansas City with the harder competition.”
Central senior Keon Williams echoed Usman’s sentiment.
“I think we’re gonna go pretty far next couple of meets,” Williams said.
