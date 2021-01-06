When the Central High School boys basketball team walked off the court Tuesday night, they’d beaten cross-town rival Lafayette for the first time in nine years. Although they’ve rarely played official games against each other in recent years, Indians head coach Jacob Kimble said the win meant a lot to the team.
“Our philosophy this year is always ‘stay the course.’ Regardless of the situation, you got to stay the course, continue to play hard, continue to give effort,” Kimble said, “and we did that last night.”
The win pushed the Indians to 9-2 on the season. It’s the Indians’ best start to a season since they were 11-1 on Jan. 6, 2016.
“We struggled early, but we kept our composure,” Central senior Jay Jura said. “We got a lot of experienced guys, so I definitely say that’s one of our strengths.”
A Central graduate himself, Kimble is in his second season as head coach of the Indians. He said this year’s team has a lot of upside.
“I cannot say enough about these guys. They show up every day, they come to work hard, they listen, they give great effort, it’s all them,” Kimble said. “When things aren’t going well, they stay the course. When things are going well, they stay the course. That mental toughness has really paid off for us.”
Jura said the Indians program has been headed in the right direction ever since Kimble took over as head coach in 2019.
“He really inspires us all, and he does a great job of coaching but also allowing us to do our thing,” Jura said. “He leads the team really well.”
As the Indians get into conference play, they have a tough road ahead of them. The Suburban Conference slate includes Staley, who the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association ranked as the fifth-best team in Class 6. Kimble says the Indians are up to the challenge.
“It’ll be good tests for us, but it’ll be a gauntlet,” Kimble said. “We’re battle hardened, and we’ve learned a lot of lessons. We’ve lost a few games in some hard ways and we’ve won a lot of games in a lot of different ways, so I think that’ll help us moving forward.”
The Indians are enjoying their success to this point, but Jura said they can’t be satisfied with early season success.
“We’re off to a great start, but really, it doesn’t mean anything until we get into conference and get toward districts,” Jura said. “We’re just looking to carry some of that momentum into the back half of the season.”
With a senior-heavy team, Kimble said he hopes their players can get something back for all they’ve put into the program.
“This senior class- they’ve given a lot to us in four years,” Kimble said. “They’ve bent over backwards this year to make sure we’re staying safe and we’re playing, so I really just appreciate those guys. They’re great representatives for our program.”
Central will be back in action Saturday at Bishop LeBlond High School as they take on Roncalli Catholic out of Omaha in the Steve Vertin Classic.