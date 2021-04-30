Under new head coach Tommy Castronovo, Central tennis began this season on a roll.
“We're doing pretty well, and I feel like we still have so much more to go,” Central senior Clayton Mikesch said. “We still have a few more practices, a few more matches. So hopefully we just keep building off that.”
Mikesch was one of a handful of seniors who saw the team transition between three head coaches in four years. Central hired Castronovo as the next head boys and girls tennis coach in June of 2020.
“Tommy's a great guy. I've known him through Genesis, I practice out there and stuff. So knowing him beforehand was awesome,” Mikesch said. “He has been good at growing our team and just teaching us new skills and stuff.”
In his first year at the helm, Castronovo said he’s enjoyed seeing his teams come together.
“I had a good first year with the girls, it was a lot of learning experience, a lot of learning on the job, learning on the fly,” Castronovo said. “It’s been me understanding kind of what it's going to take to kind of make the season successful, how to get the guys to rally around me a little bit because girls is one challenge, and boys are definitely another just because of who they are. So in that aspect, it's been good.”
Central sophomore River Flaska is proud of finding success this season.
“We really grew as a team, and were able to beat people that we lost you at the beginning of the season. So I think we've really grown with our chemistry and all together as a team. We've been doing a lot better since the start. For singles, that’s gone really well for me. I've been undefeated so far,” Flaska said. “I love being a part of this team. I have a lot of good buddies makes my day coming here each day.”
The Indians said they’re dynamic this year formed through their hard work.
“I just feel like we're awesome. We're like a family,” Mikesch said. “We all support each other for every game and stuff. We're just there for each other. It's awesome.”
Central senior James Foster said, “No matter what the day or what the issue, we always have energy and a positive attitude, no matter how bad we might do or how great we might do.”
After an undefeated start to the season, the Indians now hold a 7-3 record, and they’re still looking to finish strong.
Flaska said, “Us winning the first matches and us losing the last few doesn't really represent our team because at the start, we played a lot of not so good teams and we had a bunch of really good teams that I thought would be this a lot worse than they did. We really came together as a team and started playing a lot better. I think we did really well against those teams.”
“I’m hoping to finish in the top three, that's always my goal when we ever play a tournament is to be in the top three. We've only done that two out of the three times. So I'm hoping to kind of continue that tomorrow,” Castronovo said.
Central competes in the Suburban North Varsity Tournament at Winnetonka on Saturday, with districts drawing near.
"There’s gonna be some good schools, and then moving forward, we're going to be playing probably one of the best schools in the area, Rockhurst, on Monday,” Castronovo said. “Then we'll finish out our dual match season with Blue Springs, and then we go right into individual districts in a week from now. So just to kind of get the guys ready, get them amped up for that because it's going to be good competition.”
