When Central High School junior Adam Honson hopped into the pool on the night of Oct. 22, he had his sights set on an individual qualification for state in the 100-meter butterfly.
“In swimming, you have to get over the barrier of ‘it’ll hurt now, but it’ll feel good later,’” Honson said. “You have to go hard the entire time and not let up.”
That night, Honson swam the race in 54.77 seconds — a new school record. The previous record had stood for 45 years.
His record stood for seven days.
That's when he broke it again with a 53.99 second run on Nov. 3.
“It’s cool,” Honson said. “I’ve been training all summer, throughout the school year, worked really hard, so it’s nice to pay off.”
Honson earned his qualification for the state meet in the 100 fly with the 13th fastest time in the state. The event will be one of four in which the Central boys swim team will be competing at the meet, including the 200-meter medley relay, the 200-meter freestyle relay and the 400-meter freestyle relay.
Honson, who is competing in all four events, said the team has put in a lot of time preparing to get to this point.
“In the summer we swam two hours every morning, and we’d lift weights in the evening, then it was kind of the opposite during the school year,” Honson said. “The team as a whole has worked really, really hard, and it’s great that we qualified for state this year.”
“I really like our team. I think everyone has their own unique personality,” junior Chase Meyer said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work and effort.”
“We’ve really, really trained hard,” junior Josh Connally added. “We’ve just been grinding the whole time.”
The season hasn’t come without its struggles, though, as meets have been cancelled and swimmers have had to miss time due to COVID-19. But the team said it’s doing all it can to keep things as normal as possible.
“We haven’t had as many meets. We’ve had to make up meets. Practices have been a bit different,” Meyer said, “but it’s been kind of a normal season. We’ve been working hard, putting in effort.”
Through the highs and the lows, the team said it’s just happy to represent its school on the state level — a point it wasn’t sure it would reach early in the season.
“We’re really proud of our school, and we’re really excited to be one of the teams that’s going to state,” sophomore Adam Klassen said. “At the beginning, we didn’t even know that there was going to be a state, and a lot of the meets got cancelled, so we’re just really happy that there even was a state for us to go to.”
But now that the meet is happening, the team said it knows this is where it was destined to be.
“This, I would say, is our best year,” Honson said. “It’s to be expected. We’ve all gotten bigger, stronger, better.”
After reaching the level it's been striving for all season, the team said it has high expectations for what’s to come at the state meet.
“We’re going to be really focused and trying really hard to get closer to number one,” Connally said. “We’re just going to grind. We’re not going to stop.”
As for Honson, he said he’s hoping to add his name to the top of the school record books one more time.
“For me personally, I’d like to break that record again,” he said. “I did it once, I can do it twice, right?”
The state meet will take place in St. Peters on Nov. 13 and 14.