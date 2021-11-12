The Central boys swim team returned home with a ninth-place finish out of 41 teams and returned home with five medals Friday at the MSHSAA Class 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships in Columbia, Missouri.
The Central 400-yard freestyle relay team of Chase Meyer, Jack Cornelius, Josh Connally and Adam Honson swam a school record with a time of 3:16.01, coming out with a third-place finish.
Central's 200-yard medley relay team came in eighth place.
Meyer had a standout performance in the 50 freestyle by placing sixth and adding seventh in the 100 freestyle, one place ahead of Honson.
Savannah also finished in the top half of teams with a 19th-place finish.
Senior Ben Gould had the top performance from the area by placing fifth in the 50 free, finishing in 21.16 seconds behind Glendale's Lucas Chadwell, who finished in 20.29.
Gould followed up with fifth in the 100 backstroke in 52.27.
