The Central Indians were buried under a first quarter barrage from Staley, finding themselves in an early deficit as the Falcons won 65-21 on Friday at CHS Coliseum.
Staley (17-2) started the game on a 10-0 run, and for most of the first half things didn’t look much better for Central (3-15). By the quarter’s end, the Falcons led 18-2, and just a few minutes later they were up 27-4.
The Indians made it to double digits by the time they headed to the locker room, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Staley junior Kayden Fish punctuated a 41-11.
Indians junior Stone Wetlaufer spoke on the challenges that Staley presented them.
“Their size is really hard to defend, at four positions they’re above 6-4. We just went outside and tried to play help side, and then they beat us inside.”
Coach Jacob Kimble expanded on the talent their opponent possessed.
“They’re really athletic, they’re really big, they shoot it really well. They really have a pretty complete team,” Kimble said. “Our goal was to make things tough, and the ball didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
Fish led the Falcons with 20 points, and six Staley players hit on at least three shots from the field.
Trey Main led the Indians with 12 points.
Staley continued to grow their lead in each of the following quarters, increasing the deficit by nine and three across the third and fourth, respectively.
It’s an unlucky year to be a young team in Class 6, as Central will face off against an onslaught of 10-plus win teams in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference to close out the regular season after a schedule that has already been about as difficult as they come.
“The conference is loaded this year, honestly,” Kimble said.
With the postseason on the horizon, Kimble has been taking the time to talk culture with his players.
“The other day at practice I talked to each of the classes as a group. I talked to the seniors about the legacy they want to leave behind. A legacy of encouraging teammates, hard work, doing things the right way,” he said. “For the other classes, I talked about having a vision for who we can become in the coming years. I think we’ve got a really solid group of young guys. We’re gonna push and finish strong.”
