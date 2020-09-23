The Central High School softball team feels it has often been overlooked by opponents, but this year, the Indians are trying to flip the script.
“This is the strongest our team has been in a long time,” senior Mia Gray said. “It just feels good to be a part of it.”
“We’re St. Joe Central. A lot of people are just like oh that’s Central, that’s an easy game,” junior Jaylee Wilson said. “It feels great to actually be like yeah, that’s Central, we better watch out, come prepared.”
After starting off the season on the right foot, the Indians are oozing confidence and showing a swagger it hasn’t had in years past.
“Last year, we didn’t come off the best as we could’ve, but this year we’re coming back stronger,” Wilson said. “We’re a lot better defensively and all around we’re a lot better.”
“You can definitely feel the difference in the team atmosphere, too,” Gray said. “It’s more fun to be here every day, we’re having fun, we’re loose and we’re doing our best.”
As of Thursday morning, the Indians sit at 7-3 on the season. The team is coming off a dominant showing at the City Round Robin over the weekend, scoring 42 runs, allowing only two and winning all three games by an average of over 10 runs.
“It’s nice to have some bragging rights,” junior Myah Dwyer said. “It feels really good to beat our in-town rivals and finally have a good meaning to our name.”
“We played really strong, and we won games by quite a bit,” senior Jackie Cox said. “It felt really nice.”
“Usually we play Kansas City teams, and they look at us and we’re just St. Joe Central, we’re kind of a joke to them,” Gray said. “It feels good to be here in our home town and be seen as one of the best teams.”
As Central looks to close out its season strong, expectations are high, but the Indians have the confidence to match.
“It’d be really cool for my senior season for it to go pretty far,” Cox said. “I want a lot of wins, keep the record over .500, go somewhere in districts and basically just do good all the way around.”
“I really hope we keep our winning average up and hope we make it further into districts and eventually make it into state,” Dwyer said.
“It’s my senior season,” Gray said. “I hope we can go further than we usually do and finish strong.”
The Indians compete at North Kansas City on Thursday with a first pitch set for 4 p.m.