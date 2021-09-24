Jaron Saunders wasn’t exactly sure what was going to happen on the play.
Actually, nobody in attendance at Noyes Field knew.
There Lafayette’s senior quarterback was, though, scrambling to his left on a fourth-and-goal with 2 yards separating him and a touchdown that would’ve sent the Week 5 matchup with crosstown rival Central into double overtime, pending an extra point.
Within those 2 yards were Lafayette’s chances at staying undefeated. Within those two yards were Central’s chances of capturing its first win of the season. Within those 2 yards was an opportunity for the Irish to stay unblemished against Central since 1999, and within those two yards was an opportunity for the Indians to erase any ineptitude that followed them throughout the first four weeks of the season.
Then Saunders hit the grass, giving Central a 63-56 overtime win against Lafayette Friday evening.
“I had to bounce it outside, because they blitzed up the middle,” Saunders said in the aftermath of Lafayette’s first loss of the season. “I thought I could get the edge, but the corner made a great play, made me cut back inside and the safety hit me.”
Central, logistically, was never supposed to be in that position. The Indians trailed 56-35 with 2 minutes and 8 seconds left in the third quarter.
But with a little more than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Central coach Regi Trotter elected to attempt an onside kick following a 20-yard touchdown from junior quarterback Stone Wetlaufer to junior wideout Asher Katakis to cut Lafayette’s lead to 7.
After a hit left the ball ajar, the Indians recovered.
“That was, honestly, the best onside kick he’s ever had,” Trotter said of senior kicker and defensive lineman Gary Elder. “I’ve never seen him do better than that. Everybody did their job, came through and smacked the kid that had the ball, and we were able to recover. I knew at that point that we had an opportunity to go down and score again.”
That’s exactly what Central did.
Central (1-4) freshman running back Gabe Fields, who finished the game with four rushing touchdowns, found the end zone for the third time in the game on a 13-yard rush to tie the game at 56 with 2 minutes and 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“He’s 15-years old,” Trotter said. “He can’t even drive, but he can run a football, and I’m glad he can.”
After Fields tied the game, Lafayette (4-1) still had a chance to go win the game. To the Indians’ surprise, they did, too.
The Irish blanked on four consecutive plays, the second of which included a holding penalty, and Central forced Lafayette to punt on a fourth-and-25 with 55 seconds left.
The Indians thought they had a game-winning drive intact, but that ended when Wetlaufer was hit, resulting in the Irish recovering a fumble.
Lafayette had a chance to end the game in regulation, too, as sophomore kicker Carter Hewitt lined up for a 34-yard field goal with six seconds left on the clock.
Then it sailed wide right.
“It got really crazy at the end,” Fields said. “Everybody was going — emotions were everywhere. I was like, ‘Let’s go defense.’”
Wetlaufer kneeled to drain the remaining two seconds of the fourth quarter and send the game to overtime. Two plays later, Fields scored his fourth — and the game’s final — touchdown on a 21-yard scamper on second-and-4 to give Central the 63-56 lead that it eventually clung to until the end.
“It was very Le’Veon Bell-esque,” Trotter said. “Very patient runner, he is. I mean, he’s a big kid, accelerates very well, and it was really big for us to see him get out there as a freshman.”
On Lafayette’s ensuing drive, Saunders ended the game when he fell to the grass.
“I knew they were going to do that,” Trotter said of Lafayette’s play choice. “You have to keep the ball in Saunders’ hands. He’s a great player. … We wanted to make sure we clogged up everything inside, and we knew we’d have to make plays and tackle on the outside.”
Now, with their first loss of the season out of the way, the Irish will travel to Chillicothe, Missouri, next week for a matchup with MEC foe Chillicothe (3-2).
“Central fought until the end, and I told the guys before the game that that’s how it was going to be,” Saunders said. “It just sucks that we’re on this side of the scoreboard. It’s a terrible feeling.”
For the Indians, who earned their first win since Aug. 28, 2019, they’ll travel to Kansas City, Missouri for a matchup against the Oak Park Northmen (1-4)
“We finally got our goal of being 1-0 this week,” Trotter said. “That’s something that we really wanted to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.