It might not have been the prettiest win in Indians history, but Central’s 29-0 rout of Ruskin on Friday at Noyes Field is one of the more cathartic victories in recent memory. It’s their first win since they beat Winnetonka in Week 9 of 2018, coming in the first week of the new season.
For seniors like defensive lineman Russell Powell, the win provided some validation for all of the hard work these players have contributed to the sport they love.
“It means a lot to us, because you put so much effort in day in and day out. For it to finally pay off, for us to get that win, it hit home a lot,” Powell said. “We hope that we can continue going down this path, but it still feels great.”
The first score of the game was, fittingly, a safety. After backing the Eagles up to their 5-yard line on Ruskin’s first drive of the game, the Indians swarmed quarterback Marius Hill and gave Central a lead they would never relinquish.
It wasn’t the last time Hill would find himself under pressure. Though the sophomore did an admirable job throughout the night trying to escape the Central rush, the Indians were relentless in their pursuit.
“(We were) not giving up,” Powell said. “You gotta give 110% every single play. That’s all we needed to do, for real.”
The Central ground game did the bulk of the heavy lifting for the Indians’ offense, with senior Angylo Reed scoring second half touchdowns of 10 and 11 yards, and freshman Makario Barr scoring a 1-yard score in the fourth after a 50-yard gain on the ground the play prior.
But it was a 23-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter from sophomore quarterback Stone Wetlaufer to receiver Asher Katakis that helped separate them from the stagnant performance of the Eagles.
“I was rolling out and saw the corner jump,” Wetlaufer said of the touchdown. “I just threw it over and (Katakis) made the play.”
It’s hard not to put a positive spin on a win by a four-touchdown margin, but Central coach Regi Trotter still saw some things he hopes to see the team improve on in the coming weeks.
“We got some pieces in the right place trying to make plays. But I wasn’t exactly happy with some of the things we wanted to do,” Trotter said. “We still need to tackle a little bit better. But you know what, we’ll watch film and we’ll get things corrected. Any time you get a shutout that’s a good deal.”
After a spring and summer of quarantine and uncertainty, Trotter said the team is thrilled to finally return to competitive football against an actual opponent, by whatever means that requires..
“It feels great. It really does. Any semblance of normalcy is a good thing, even if it’s a new normal,” Trotter said. “I’m masked up the whole time, my beard is hot, it’s hot on my face, but it’s a new normal. Whatever we can do to get out here and play, the better.”
Powell hopes to build on this win as the team travels to face North Kansas City next week, but as of their most recent victory, he’s feeling good about the Indians’ prospects.
“Every team’s not perfect, we have some things we need to get better in. But for the most part, we’re solid,” Powell said.