Reaching 1,000 career points was a goal Central guard AJ Redman set his freshman year when joining the varsity team. He will now graduate having done just that.
The senior reached 1,000 career points Saturday against Boys Town out of Omaha, Nebraska, joining the likes of former teammates Matt Austin and Jaiden Bristol from his freshman season.
“All these years of hard work that I put into the game has paid off in this milestone,” Redman said. “It’s something that only happens once in a lifetime, you know, and I am just excited to get it.”
Redman scored on a layup, which he was fouled on, in the third quarter to break 1,000 points. His coaches and teammates jumped up from their bench applauding. Before taking the free-throw line, Redman was high-fived by his coach Jacob Kimble.
“He’s been awesome for our program. He’s been a four year starter. He’s been in a lot of big games and we’re just really proud of him. He puts in the work. He is our hardest working players at practice everyday. I’m just really proud of him to see him get here,” Kimble said.
Redman entered Saturday’s game 12 points away from hitting the milestone. He knew how close he was, but didn’t let it get in the way of playing.
“I wanted to focus on winning. I didn’t want to focus on my milestones because it’s a team game,” Redman said.
Once he reached 1,000 points, Redman had no problem surpassing it. The guard scored 20 points on the night, putting him at 1,008 points. This helped guide the Indians to a 70-54 victory over the Cowboys.
Redman is ranked seventh among scoring leaders in the Greater KC Suburban Conference. Heading into this week, he had a total of 135 points so far this season and was averaging 19.3 points per game. He was averaging 1.9 3-pointers per game with 13 total on the season.
Redman adds this accomplishment to his long list of achievements, including the honor of being named All-News-Press Now City Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2019.
The senior standout continues to shine this season, but remains humble throughout it.
“I want to thank my coaches and my teammates, my parents for pushing and supporting me through everything,” Redman said.
Redman and the Indians (4-5) host Lee’s Summit on Friday at The Coliseum.