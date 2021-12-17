The Central Indians needed extra time Friday night to earn their first win of the season. The Leavenworth Pioneers erased an 11-point with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. The Indians offense scored 12 points in the extra period to defeat the Pioneers 54-48.
“I just told them down there that we have been knocking on the door the last few games,” Central coach Jacob Kimble said. “We have a lot of new guys after graduating a lot last year, and we’ve knocking on the door. And we talked about before the game tonight, ‘Let’s go kick the door in’ and I felt like we did that.”
Central (1-5) and Leavenworth (0-2) struggled on the offensive end Friday night. The two teams failed to score over the first three minutes of the first quarter.
Central’s Trey Main put the first points on the board with 5:04 left in the first quarter. Main scored five of the Indians’ seven first-quarter points.
“I was just doing what I needed to do to win,” Main said. “My teammates set me up with good shots and so I give credit to them.”
The Pioneers scoreless drought lasted much longer than that of Central, going almost six minutes without a point. Leavenworth’s first points came with 2:16 left in the quarter and trailed 7-3 heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter saw the two teams combine for 23 points. The Pioneers’ took their first lead of the game with a 7-2 run over the quarter’s first three minutes.
The two teams traded the lead five times in the second quarter. Main scored three points in the period, but it was help with Stone Wetlaufer’s four points and a 3-pointer from Shadi Ndamboma that helped the Indians to a 17-16 halftime lead.
Central built on that second quarter lead in the third quarter with a 13-point effort. After a heavy dose of Main in the first half, the Indians received points from five different players in the third.
The momentum carried over a fourth where Central opened with an 8-3 run over the first four minutes. Sam Carillo’s free throw with 4:30 left in the game gave the Indians a 38-27 lead.
Leavenworth quickly erased that lead with over the final half of the quarter. Junior Eddie McLaughlin scored eight points over that span, including a 3 that gave the Pioneers a 42-41 lead.
Carillo tied the game at 42 with a free throw with 56 seconds left. Leavenworth then ran the clock all the way down but were unable to get the basket to fall, sending the game to overtime.
“I talked to them about being mentally tough,” Kimble said. “We maybe took a few quick shots, but we were able to defend and get a stop at the end. I love the mental toughness of our guys; when we blew a lead, we were able to comeback in overtime and play mentally tough.”
Blakely Thompson and Gabe Fields Jr. helped the Indians put the game away in overtime from the free throw line. The duo scored six of Central’s 12 points in the extra period.
