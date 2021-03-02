KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Facing a Staley team that handed them two 20-plus-point losses earlier this season, the Central boys showed no fear with their season on the line.
The Indians battled back from 14 points to get within seven midway through the fourth quarter, though the top-seeded Falcons pulled away for a 61-46 win Tuesday in the Class 6 District 16 semifinal.
“The make up of this group is a bunch of guys who love to play basketball, love to play the right way,” Central coach Jacob Kimble said. “We came down here to win this game, and unfortunately we came out on the wrong side of it. … It’s an incredible group that came together and always played hard as a team.”
Kyan Evans and Kayden Fish, who scored 25 and 21 points, respectively, were a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final quarter. Staley (21-3) was 13-for-14 as a team in the fourth, scoring 20 points for their highest-scoring quarter of the night.
Central (15-12) put up a fight, as Trey Main, Will Small and Wills Johnston 3-pointers helped chop a 14-point lead in half.
“These guys never think they’re out,” Kimble said. “That’s something I’m always gonna remember about this group. … They really represented our school well.”
Staley jumped out to a 15-12 lead in the first behind a balanced scoring attack, while seven points from Felder and five more from Small made up for all of Central’s scoring.
Fish took over in the second with eight points, though Felder matched him with eight of Central’s 10 in the quarter. Staley led 30-22 at the break.
“(Felder) got it going,” Kimble said. “He’s a guy that can get it going at any time. To see him have a game like this on this stage is fun. He kept us in it tonight.”
Evans and Fish combined for all 11 of Staley’s points in the third, though Central managed to score just nine points in the quarter and trailed 41-31 going into the final quarter.
Small and Felder finished with 15 points in their final games for the fifth-seeded Indians.
“We came in with confidence,” Small said. “We came out and gave it our all. A lot of seniors, a lot of emotions. We just couldn’t get it done tonight.
Staley will face Park Hill South in the district championship on Friday.