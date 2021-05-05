There was no questioning the Central Indians' confidence following their 14-4 run rule victory over North Kansas City on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium.
Even though the Hornets were 15-7 heading into the game, Central (8-11) never doubted that they were capable of such an outing.
"We had a talk before. We haven't gotten to much of a hot start this year, but we knew coming in to this one that it was a very beatable team," senior Brayden Piatt said. "We wanted to beat them and show who we were, and we did that."
A wild throw to second base on a throwback from senior pitcher Gavin Maltsbarger gave North Kansas City (15-8) the first run of the game, but ultimately Maltsbarger's performance proved to be more than enough when complemented by a spectacular day at the plate for Central.
"Once we got a 6-1 lead, (Maltsbarger) got aggressive and it was just about throwing it over the plate and seeing what they could do with it," Central coach Brent Seifert said. "I thought we did a good job of minimizing some situations with guys in scoring position."
Central opened up the scoring floodgates for their team in the bottom of the third. With two outs on the board and bases loaded, senior Josh Eivins connected on a three-RBI double that nearly bounced off of the center field boundary.
It was a turning point for the Indians, and they scored three more runs in the inning before the Hornets were able to get them off of the field.
They scored at least two runs in each of the following four innings before the game ended prematurely in the bottom of the fifth. Six different Central batters connected on a base hit for at least one RBI.
Eivins led all batters with four, and junior Will Halsey came in at second place after a three-RBI double of his own in the bottom of the fourth.
But it was perhaps senior Conner Bell's two-run homer that swung momentum the most.
"It felt pretty good. Everyone was pretty pumped up that we were beating them pretty good, and I think that added a little bit more to it," he said. "But I think it was a team effort."
With the postseason looming on the horizon, Bell hopes the team can keep it up in the final few weeks of the season.
"We've only got five or six games left in the season, so we just have to maintain this level and we can go as far as we want to."
Next, the Indians will travel to Oak Park on Friday to take on the 7-18 Northmen.
