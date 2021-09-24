The Central Indians have announced two coaching hires in the last week-plus to fill vacancies for their head baseball and wrestling coach positions.
Central has announced Clint Culbertson as the next baseball coach after 21 years at the collegiate level at Central Missouri, Arkansas-Little Rock, MCC-Longview and Park.
Clint the the MCC-Longview Lakers to the 2007 DII National Championship and was named the NJCAA DII Coach of the Year. The Lakers set a school record for wins going 41-18. The Lakers would return to the World Series in 2008 and finish 5th. During his tenure for the Lakers his teams won 10 Regional Championships.
Culbertson began his college coaching career in 1999 with a four-year stint at the Central Missouri. As pitching coach for the Mules, he was a part of four consecutive 50-win seasons and four World Series appearances; finishing fifth, second and third and ultimately winning the National Championship in 2003.
Clint went on to Arkansas-Little Rock as pitching coach.
Clint began his coaching career at Summersville High School in 1995. Clint coached three years at Summersville and one year at New Bloomfield High School before beginning his collegiate coaching career.
Central also named Matt Wright as the wrestling coach after three years as head coach at Bode Middle School and an assistant coach at Central.
Wright, a 2013 graduate of Central, earned All-American honors in wrestling at the Iowa and Missouri Nationals his junior year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.