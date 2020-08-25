Fans in the stands will look a little different at Central High School this year.
Days away from the start of the high school fall sports season according to MSHSAA, the Indians released fan guidelines on Tuesday in accordance with the Suburban Conference.
Central High School Athletic Director David Lau said the main concern is the safety for the student-athletes and their families.
“With all of the different things going on in all of the different counties that are involved in the Suburban Conference, it wasn’t easy for them to come to a consensus,” Lau said.
According to the Indians’ guidelines for sports and activities this fall, attendance will be limited to two family members per participant and individual students will not be admitted, as there will be no student section.
“The positive thing is we’re going to be able to have fans, although it’s limited,” Lau said. “Let’s protect each other, protect the kids, root both teams on because we’re getting an opportunity to play.”
Additionally in the guidelines, fans must social distance and wear “face coverings” at all indoor activities, while wearing them at outdoor activities such as football games may be required and is subject to local health guidelines.
Band and dance teams are allowed to perform at home activities, but must leave once their performance has concluded.
Two family members will be admitted per each participant as well, but are asked to attend only the performance portion of their respective student.
Lastly, cheerleaders will be allowed at all home activities and two family members per student can be admitted.
Lau added that the biggest change for attending games this fall, especially at Noyes Field for football, is it’s not open to the public.
“We just hope that we can continue doing the right things. We can continue getting these teams into some game situations and Friday night, it’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be fun and hopefully our fans come and they follow our guidelines,” Lau said.
Central football opens its 2020 season hosting Ruskin on Friday, Aug. 28.
To view the full release from Central High School, you can visit: https://gocentralindians.com/2020/08/25/central-fan-guidelines-fall-2020.