The Central Indians have made conference wins a habit as of late, and after a 49-39 win over the Park Hill South Panthers on Monday night at Central, the Indians find themselves tied for first atop the Suburban.
Ella Moody led Central with 22 points and Charlize Broaden helped seal the win with a 10-point second half.
“We’re really excited, we’re excited to be getting girls back from injuries, playing united as a team and it’s exciting because it’s homecoming week,” Moody said. “As a team, I think we’re clicking right now and I’m excited to see how the rest of the season goes.”
The first quarter did not go Central’s way. The two teams combined for three ties in the first six minutes of the game, but six fouls on the Indians and a 4-0 run to end the quarter had Central down 11-7 after the first eight minutes.
The one-minute break seem to kickstart the Indians’ offense. Moody scored all seven points in the first quarter, but a basket from Avery Barber to begin the second period started a 12-0 for Central.
After scoring 12 points in the first five minutes, the momentum slowly tilted back in the direction of Park Hill South. The Panthers outscored Central 7-2 over the final three minutes, cutting the Indians lead to three at 21-18 going into halftime.
Park Hill South cut the lead to one with a jumper to open the second half. The Indians responded with two free throws from Moody and four-straight points from Broaden after being held scoreless in the first half. The 8-0 run extended the Central lead to nine.
“At her size and being able to put the ball on the floor like she does, it just makes her hard to guard,” Central coach Roger Weibelt-Smith said. “She’s a talented kid and plays both ends of the floor and that’s why I love her so much. She’s fun, man.”
Moody began the fourth quarter in the same spot she had been most of the second half--the free throw line. The Central senior guard shot 12 free throws in the second half and converted on 11.
Park Hill South (15-7) cut the deficit to two possession twice in the fourth quarter, but each time the Indians responded with a small run to extend the lead. Central scored 20 of its 28 second half points at the free throw line.
“I thought our kids were relentless to the basket and were not going to be denied,” Weibelt-Smith said. “We got some fouls called, didn’t get some fouls, they just battled. That’s the way they play and that’s our identity.”
The Indians will look for a repeat of last Monday’s road win at Lee’s Summit this Friday at CHS Coliseum. The Indians (14-6) defeated the Tigers 43-34 on Feb. 1.
“I think that when we want to, we can be aggressive,” Moody said. “Tonight, we wanted to win, we want to win conference and I think we took it to another level and took the steps to be more aggressive.”
