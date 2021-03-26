Recognition on the basketball court runs in Ella Moody’s family.
Her mother, Janet (Clark) Moody, was the first-ever recipient of the Miss Show-Me Basketball award in the 1985 our of Lafayette and is the all-time leading scorer at Northwest Missouri State. Her grandfather, Mel Clark, is a MBCA Hall of Fame coach after a dominant stretch leading the Irish.
The Central junior now has her piece in the family lore as a member of the first Missouri Class 6 all-state team released this week.
“My goal over this year was to get better and be a better player and teammate,” Moody said. “I’m really grateful to be able to achieve this award and accomplishment.
“I stayed after, put in a lot of effort aside from just practice. I just want to keep improving as a team next year, keep advancing and doing well.”
Moody led Central to the semifinals of the Class 6 District 16 tournament, falling to state fourth-place finisher with senior forward Lauren Eiman unavailable due to a quarantine. In Eiman’s final game, the pair led Central to a Suburban Conference championship at CHS Coliseum.
“You could never take a game for granted. I was really grateful to be able to play all our games,” Moody said. “”It was tough without Lauren the last game, but we played our whole season. We’ve gotta be grateful for that.”
Moody was the Suburban Conference Player of the Year and was an all-district selection. Moody was among the Kansas City metro leaders at 19.2 points per game, averaging 6.4 rebounds.
She scored 20-plus points in nine games with one double-double, serving as a threat on the fast break and at every inch of the offensive half.
“She’s a bulldog. She’s that kid that you want to have on your team,” Central coach Roger Smith said. “She’s a beast. In transition, I don’t care if it’s 1-on-3, it doesn’t matter, she’s going to make something happen. She’s the kid you want in there taking that shot when you need to take it
“She has a chance to make things happen all the time. I enjoyed watching her tenacity in her more than anything. I see a hunger in her and a fire in her that I know is gonna make this next year a lot of fun.”
Moody, who already has fielded an offer from Northwest, plans to use this offseason to compete in AAU while improving on her game ahead of her final season in St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.