Inside the Central locker room, the members of the Indians football team have seen what they’re capable of.
The first half of their regular-season finale with Class 6 state-ranked Park Hill South saw the Indians take the Panthers into the locker room tied at 21.
It’s the problems after halftime they’ve focused on this week in prep for their Class 5 District 8 first-round matchup at No. 2-seeded Platte County at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Well, the biggest thing for us is the finish,” Central head coach Regi Trotter said. “Obviously, we played well in the first half.”
Trotter said the fix is a simple one, too — rallying to the ball and finish tackles.
“We really just need to build off that by tackling. We gang tackled last week in the first half,” Trotter said, “and that’s the big thing we’ve gotta do this week.”
The No. 7 seed in the district, Central (1-8) goes to the Pirates (7-2), ranked the No. 5 team in the state. Their lone losses came in Week 1 at Park Hill South and in Week 5 to Class 4 No. 1 Smithville. Their offense is led by Jared Parsons, who has thrown for 1,249 yards and 11 scores against seven interceptions. Running back Nate Walls has three-straight 100-yard games with eight touchdowns the last two weeks.
But Platte County’s defensive line is their strength, led by 6-foot-5 edge rusher ranked in the top 100 nationally by 247 Sports. His offers include Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan and far beyond.
Regardless of the competition lining up across from them, Central senior linebacker Matthew Caudill is confident that a strong start can lead to being in the ball game throughout.
“Obviously we know we can do it. We showed last week in the first half,” Caudill said. “We’ve just gotta stick through it the whole game now and really come out strong the first quarter and all the way through the game.”
The winner will advance to the district semis against the winner of North Kansas City and William Chrisman. Central hasn’t won a postseason game since 2017.
