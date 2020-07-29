With next month’s scheduled start date for Missouri high school football still subject to change, Central head coach Regi Trotter is preparing his team for a new normal.
“The only consistent thing is change,” Trotter said. “The biggest thing for us is to make sure we’re ready to adapt.”
As of Wednesday morning, the Missouri State High School Activities Association plans to start fall sports on time. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the state, Central is taking precautions in its summer workouts.
“We’re spraying everything down, taking temperatures, making sure we’re not having too many (players) in at one place,” Trotter said. “We’re just making sure we do everything we can so we can have our fall.”
Coming off a winless season in 2019, Trotter said the Indians will look different this fall.
“We graduated a lot of kids, and the kids that we have that are still here, we have a lot of young guys that are looking to really earn their spots and do what’s right for our program,” Trotter said. “I think it’s just another level and another layer of building a program here.”
As the ongoing pandemic brings an uncertain future for everyone, Trotter calls for people to do their part to keep others safe.
“The biggest thing for us, for all of us here in St. Joe and around the country, is to make sure that we’re doing things right and to make sure we’re able to do whatever we can to keep these young men and young women safe and still be productive in school and on playing fields,” Trotter said.
As for the Indians, Trotter said the team is doing all it can to make the season happen this fall.
“I can’t guarantee anything, and I don’t really want to,” Trotter said. “All I want to do is do what we can right now so we can actually have game one and then after that happens, hopefully we can have game two and so on and so forth.”