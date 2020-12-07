LIBERTY, Mo. — Central girls basketball almost overcame a 10-point halftime deficit against St. Pius X in the first round of the Liberty North Invitational on Monday.
The Indians rallied in the third quarter and had the game within two baskets midway through the fourth. They never came within more than four points though, falling to the Warriors 58-52.
“We can make any excuses we want to make, but you know what, that doesn’t do us us any good,” Central coach Roger Smith said. “We just got to get out there, and we got to work harder on defense. We got to rebound the ball better, and stay together. I thought they fought harder in the second half, we just didn’t get over the hump.”
St. Pius X (3-0) senior Mia Simone gave Central trouble throughout the night, finishing with 16 points primarily from beyond the arc.
The Warriors dominated from the 3-point range in the first-half, building a 33-23 lead by halftime.
“I knew we could get back in it, we felt like we could get back in it,” Smith said. “We just got to defend better than the way we’re defending right now. Being a guy that’s a defensive coach, that’s probably the most frustrating thing in the world for me, to play that bad of defense. The way we started was atrocious.”
Indians (0-3) junior Ella Moody led the game with 20 points, 50% arriving in the second half.
Moody joined sophomores Avery Barber and Teegan Broaden in closing in on St. Pius X in the third and fourth quarters.
Central outscored the Warriors 29-25 during that time, but could not overcome the first half difference.
“I thought we scored enough to win it, we just didn’t defend will tonight,” Smith said. “We just had too many times where we left the wrong kids open. Kids that we had a scouting report on saying this kid’s a shooter and can get wide open looks. In transition, they hurt us.”
The loss marked the Indians’ third straight to open up the season. The six-point deficit was the smallest thus far.
Central has been without senior Lauren Eiman and sophomore Breanna Dudley due to injury.
The Indians will look to earn their first win under Smith against Kearney (0-2) in the consolation semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“If you get yourself in a hole, it seems like a pattern for us right now — getting in holes,” Smith said. “We’ll get back in practice tomorrow and try to work on the defensive end of the floor.”