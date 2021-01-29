When the Central High School girls basketball team opened its season against cross-town rival Benton back in November, the Indians’ lone senior, Lauren Eiman, was sidelined with an injury.
“I wanted to be out there,” Eiman said. “I only have this season left, so it’s hard just watching whenever you love the sport so much, and it just sucks to sit out.”
The Indians lost that game, along with the next two, and started the season 0-3. But since, the Northwest Missouri State signee has retaken the court, and the Indians have turned things around.
The Indians have won nine of their last 12 games, including six of their last seven. That includes a third-place finish in the Basehor-Linwood tournament last week. Central head coach Roger Smith says things are finally starting to come together.
“We’re trying to get all on the same page right now, and I think we’re starting to get there,” he said. “It’s exciting, it’s fun to be at this time of the year and still have a lot that we can get better at.”
In his first year as head coach at Central, Smith said the Indians have been battling injuries and quarantines throughout the season. He said a low point came for the Indians when they were down to just seven available players over Christmas break.
“We couldn’t hardly scrimmage, couldn’t do a lot of things that you want to do to make things improve,” he said. “Since we’ve gotten most of our people back, it makes practice a lot more fun. We’re able to run drills that we actually want to run and not have to modify everything.”
When Eiman returned from her injury in mid-December, Smith said she became an instant difference-maker on the floor for the Indians.
“One of the biggest things Lauren does for us is she helps us defensively. She just gives us a presence down there where people can’t just go in and shoot. She’s there to influence shots and she rebounds for us,” he said. “And I think offensively, she’s one of those kids that you know you can throw the ball in there, and hopefully get a bucket.”
As the team’s only senior, Eiman said she felt herself stepping into a natural role as a leader for the Indians on and off the court.
“We had a couple upperclassmen, but we didn’t have any other seniors,” Eiman said. “I feel like once I came back, everyone started to come together and just, we started playing a little bit better.”
As the Indians get into conference play to close out the regular season, Smith said the main thing he’s hoping to see out of his team is growth.
“I think the kids are having a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy for what we want to do,” he said. “They’re embracing it, and I think they’re starting to see some of the things that we’re capable of doing, and it just makes it a lot of fun.”
After taking home a district title in her junior season, Eiman said she’s hoping to end her high school career on a high note by adding more to the Central trophy case.
“I think since we’re starting to come together now, we’re at the point in the season where it’s just conference games, and these games are super important,” Eiman said. “I think that we have a good shot at winning conference if we play good, and hopefully go into districts and winning the district championship.”
Eiman and the Indians will be in action Saturday against conference foe North Kansas City.