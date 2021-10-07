Going into the last three holes in Monday’s Suburban Conference girls golf tournament, Central sophomore Ali Perry said she was a little nervous going up against her top competitor, Staley’s Jaylee Castro.
“I knew we were pretty close within each other,” Perry said.
But Perry had been in the situation before. She was a state qualifier in her freshman season in 2020 and had led the Central girls golf team all season.
“I knew that if I just kept doing what I was doing throughout the whole day, then I would be fine,” Perry said.
Perry finished with a 2-over 72 for the round, one stroke behind Castro and good for a second-place finish in the conference tournament.
But Perry’s performance was enough to propel the Indians to a team conference title, its second in a row.
“I’m so happy that the team and I have gotten closer,” Perry said. “I’m super happy with how the outcomes have been.”
Perry led the way for the Indians as one of four all-conference finishers on the team. Senior Evan Sigars finished fifth, and senior Emma Orth and junior Ava Gaddie tied for eighth.
Central head coach Chip Brock said the Indians’ second-straight conference title is a big accomplishment for the program.
“It shows consistency, it shows we’re doing the right thing as coaches and kids,” Brock said. “We just want to keep building on that.”
The Indians have seen positive results throughout the season, finishing second in the Platte County Pirate Invitational and the CHS Invitational and winning the Oak Park Invitational.
Perry led the Indians in each of their three tournaments, finishing as the medalist in the Pirate Invitational and silver-medal winner at the CHS Invitational and the Oak Park Invitational.
“It’s been really great, actually,” Perry said. “I have been super confident in all my matches, which is really good.”
Still just a sophomore, Perry said she hasn’t felt a lot of pressure as a leader of the team.
“It’s actually not stressful at all, it’s pretty fun,” Perry said. “I’m glad that I have older teammates to look up to. It’s really nice having them to keep me calm, not as nervous, and help me throughout whatever I’m feeling.”
Brock said he’s been impressed with the performance of Perry throughout the season.
“I’ve had a lot of good players over 30, 40 years, but (Perry) has a gift that very few have,” Brock said. “She’s a special talent. I’ve not ever coached anybody like that.”
The Indians now look ahead to Monday’s district tournament. Central will go up against some of the best teams the state has to offer, as they look to be one of the top two teams which qualify for state.
“There’s five of six schools that we are going to see Monday that we don’t see all year,” Brock said. “We just simply know that two teams get out and 12 other girls, so you’re gonna have to do well to advance.”
Perry was one of 12 individuals to qualify for the state tournament in her freshman season of 2020, after finishing tied for sixth in the district tournament.
This season, Perry said she’s confident that she has a chance to make it back.
“I’m gonna try to keep cool, not be too nervous, because I know that I can play well,” Perry said. “If I keep playing well, then I can come out close to the top.”
The Class 4 District 4 Tournament tees off Monday at Hodge Park in Kansas City.
