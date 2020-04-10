After leading the Central girls basketball team to a Class 5 District 16 championship, Jared Boone has been relieved of his duties.
Boone confirmed the news to News-Press NOW on Friday. St. Joseph School District officials said they were unable to comment on personnel issues.
Boone's teams went 79-54 in his five seasons in charge, including a 21-7 record and district championship in 2016, his first year as head coach. Boone spent two seasons as an assistant under Jessica French before taking over.
Central rolled to its second district title in five years this season as the op seed with just one senior on the roster in Gracie Moody. The Indians are slated to return a roster that includes All-News-Press NOW City Girls Player of the Year Ella Moody, who is only a sophomore.
Boone graduated from Benton in 2004 before continuing his basketball career at North Central Missouri College. He played his final two years at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Boone returned to St. Joseph as a teacher at coach at Spring Grader Middle School in 2009. He joined the Central boys staff in 2013 before becoming an assistant under French in 2014 when she took over for Kevin Kelley.
Boone helped produce a slew of college talent, including Northwest junior Jaelyn Haggard and Missouri Western junior Simone Rodney. Haggard was the MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2018. Last year, Sydney Wetlaufer signed to continue at North Iowa Area Community College, where she just completed her freshman season.
This will be the third straight year Central makes a major coaching hire. Central made football hires in three straight years, hiring Regi Trotter in 2018. Former boys basketball coach Cy Musser resigned following 2019 to take over at Liberty North, leading to the promotion of Jacob Kimble.