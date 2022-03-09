With their team chemistry a main priority, Central girls basketball has been unstoppable this season.
“I feel like from top to bottom right now, we're really connected,” Central head coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith said. “We spent a lot of time early on this year working on that team chemistry and working on just bonding and trying to be closer because we felt like last year we didn't really get where we should have been because of that.”
After falling to Staley in the district semifinals last season, the Indians went on a mission this year.
Central (20-7) reclaimed the district crown, advancing to the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
After implementing more team bonding this season, Wiebelt-Smith said his team’s closeness has brought them success so far this season.
“It’s just been fun to watch the journey that we've been on all year — fighting through injuries, fighting through sickness and all the different things that we've had going on,” Wiebelt-Smith said. “They've had a great chemistry all year long and their work ethic has been really, really good and they just refuse to quit right now.”
But a handful of the girls’ bonds go back even further.
Central senior Ella Moody and juniors Charlie and Teegan Broaden, as well as juniors Bre Dudley, Lauren Wells and Avery Barber, have all competed on the hardwood together since elementary school.
“We've been playing together since we were in first, second grade,” Dudley said. “I don't remember a tournament without them. We've always been together. It's pretty special to be here in high school and be able to play together, too.”
As the upperclassmen gear up for their state quarterfinal matchup against Blue Springs South (24-4), they do so wanting to flip the script.
As underclassmen, the team claimed the district crown but ended its strong 2019-20 season by falling to Liberty in Class 5 sectionals.
“We had a chance our freshman year, and we lost in this game and so we're definitely looking to move past that,” Wells said.
With a win on Saturday, Central will punch its ticket to the state final four for the first time since 1989.
“We want to make history in Central's program,” Wells said. “I think everyone's really driven. Everyone has the same mindset going into the game. We’re just going to play as hard as we can. We're going to do scouting on them and we're just going to try our best, and we're hoping to get to the Final Four.”
Despite playing the Trojans in their own gym last week, more than 150 Central students traveled to the district championship and created a home-type environment for the Indians against the Park Hill.
Wiebelt-Smith said the fan support has helped fuel the team’s goal of putting up another banner in CHS Coliseum.
“I think the the crowd support we had in the district championship game was incredible. I think they want to see that again,” Wiebelt-Smith said. “I think the kids are just truly pumped about the fact that they're gonna have a big crowd again, and I think that's part of it, but I just think it's the journey we're on, and I think that we're not ready for it to end yet. So we're gonna keep going and see what we can get done.”
The Indians tip off against Blue Springs South at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.
