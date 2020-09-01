After a big win in Week 1, the Central High School football team is feeling relieved.
“It just feels better. Practice feels better, in the locker room it feels better,” senior running back Angylo Reed said. “Everybody’s happy. Everybody’s hyped. Everybody wants to come to practice and wants to play Friday.”
The Indians opened their season with a 29-0 win over Ruskin Friday night, the program’s first win since October 2018.
“Man, it’s like a big change,” Reed said. “It’s a big lead on us and helping us get forward in the season.”
“It gives us a sense of pride. We didn’t really have that a couple years ago,” senior defensive end Russell Powell said. “We have pride now. We want to keep this going.”
Players said while winning Week 1 may feel like getting the monkey off their backs, there is still a lot of urgency moving forward.
“You still shouldn’t treat no opponent lightly,” Powell said. “No matter how loose you may feel, you always got to go in with a certain knowledge about your opponent.”
Head coach Regi Trotter said preparation will be key moving forward. Trotter added the team will use practice time to fix mistakes made in the game.
“There’s no question we won the way we won, 29-0, but there are a lot of things we did wrong,” Trotter said. “I want to make sure our guys understand those things that we did wrong and get better at those things this week.”
“Learning from your mistakes, therefore, you can be better,” Powell said. “That’s what we work on every day. Day in, day out, we just work on effort.”
With a long season and tough opponents in the Indians’ future, Trotter said the team will focus on the little things and being prepared every single week.
“Just working hard, being here and watching film, working in the weight room and get the job done on Friday,” Reed said.
“They say the more you know your opponent, the more that you can beat them, so that’s all it takes,” Powell said. “We’re going to study and we’re going to go out and execute every week.”
Central will travel to face North Kansas City on Friday, Sept. 4.