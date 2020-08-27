In 2019, the Central Indians football team ended its season with an 0-10 record, its worst mark of the last 10 seasons.
“Last year we came to a halt about halfway through the season, and we just gave up,” senior Liam Goder said. “This year, we’re trying to keep it rolling.”
As the Indians look ahead, they’re prepared to turn the page with a different mindset for the new season.
“We come to work every day to really get better, and I think that’s something we’ve done every day,” head coach Regi Trotter said. “We haven’t talked a lot about last year, at least not from our staff. I’m sure the kids understand last year was obviously unacceptable, but it’s about us right now and what we’re doing going forward.”
“We’re trying to shut out some teams, we’re trying to blow out some teams,” Goder said. “We’re trying to flip the switch from last year. We’re trying to be that team.”
Moving into the new season, the Indians will roll out a new look squad with an infusion of youth.
“We’ve got some new people, we’ve got some new starters,” Goder said. “We’ve got (sophomore Stone Wetlaufer) at the quarterback position, we got a new linebacker corps, we got a new D-line, our O-line is completely revamped, our offense is revamped.”
“We’ve got a bunch of new faces, trying to make everybody involved,” senior Connor Graham said. “We got to have everybody, it doesn’t take one person.”
With hope and expectations for the future, the Indians know success comes one step at a time.
“We always focus on winning, but we just got to try to stay one week at a time and make sure we’re locked in and figuring everything out and stay focused on our plays,” Graham said.
“The biggest thing is being competitive every single day. We want to make sure we’re confident in everything that we do, we hold each other accountable and we’re going to be tough in every situation,” Trotter said. “That’s something that goes without saying for all of our guys. That’s all the time, not just one week at a time, it’s every day.”
Although the future looks bright, it’s lined with uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. All things aside, Trotter said his team will be locked in come game time.
“You get a chance to go out and play a game that you love for the first time in a really long time when everything was still in doubt, and everything still is in doubt,” Trotter said. “For right now, this is all we have, so we don’t worry about anything else except for playing tomorrow night.”
Central kicks off its season Friday, Aug. 28, as the Indians host Ruskin at 7.