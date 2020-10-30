Central became the third city football team to cancel its postseason opener early Friday.
Athletic director David Lau said the Indians forfeited their Class 5 District 8 quarterfinal matchup at Park Hill South due to COVID-19, ending their season. Central missed one regular season game due to quarantines and ends its season at 1-7, which included a Week 9 loss to Park Hill South.
Central joins St. Joseph Christian and 8-man Bishop LeBlond in city teams that had to cancel prior to the start of the postseason. St. Joseph Christian announced prior to Week 9 it would cancel its regular season finale and postseason due to quarantines, which Bishop LeBlond announced positive cases that forced the school to move to online learning for two weeks.
Central was just part of a growing list of teams in northwest Missouri to cancel, which also includes Albany, which canceled against Rock Port on Thursday, and Putnam County, which gives South Harrison a bye.