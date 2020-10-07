Central became the third football team from the St. Joseph School District forced to cancel a game due to COVID-19 quarantines.
Central athletic director Dave Lau announced Friday's game at Smithville had been canceled due to quarantines within the team. He told News-Press NOW that next week's home game against Staley has not yet been canceled, but the status is still in the air.
Benton returned from a two-week absence Tuesday when the whole high schools moved to remote learning for two weeks. The Cardinals canceled two football games during that time.
Lafayette was forced to cancel two weeks ago against Central.