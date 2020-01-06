INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Offensive consistency was hard for Central to find in a 35-24 loss to Truman to open Suburban Red play.
With bricked shots and turnovers on both sides of the court, the Indians (6-4, 0-1) and Patriots scored a combined seven points in the first quarter.
That carried over through the bulk of the game for Central, while Truman (7-2, 1-0) found consistency on two occasions. The result ended with the end of a four-game winning streak for the Indians.
“We didn’t play very well, offensively,” Central coach Jared Boone said. “We didn’t have a rhythm, we didn’t hit shots. It’s tough to win when shots aren’t coming down for you.”
Every member of Boone’s squad recorded minutes in the game. Freshman Ella Moody topped the group with eight points.
Moody was one of four Indians to have at least four personal fouls in the game. She had four midway through the fourth, which forced her to the bench for later on.
“When she gets in foul trouble, it hurts us a little bit,” Boone said. “But, we got kids who can step up and kind of fill that role until we can get her back in there. We just got to get better against zone defenses. We’re probably going to see a lot of it.”
Moody sat down just as the Indians rebounded from a 20-10 point deficit. The energy between the end of the third and beginning of the fourth was the first glimpse of sustained offensive success that Central had.
The Indians’ 10-2 run included two back-to-back layups by junior Natalie Keller. Her last made the score 22-20.
“We were able to pick up the pressure and force some turnovers,” Boone said. “We did get some things to fall. We just couldn’t get over that hump tonight.”
Truman took the momentum back shortly after, outscoring Central 13-4 in the game’s final seven minutes. Nine of the Patriots’ were from the free-throw line. They missed 10 other attempts in the frame.
The loss was Central’s first since falling to Lincoln College Prep in the Liberty North Tournament semifinals on Dec. 13. The Indians will meet the Blue Tigers for the second time in the Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday at Springer Gymnasium.
Before then, Central will travel to Oak Park. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.