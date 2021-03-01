KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shots that typically fell for the Central Indians suddenly didn’t on Monday in the biggest game of the year.
In their third meeting in three weeks, No. 3 Central fell at No. 2 Staley 48-39 in the Class 6 District 16 semifinals. Central (17-8) knocked off Staley (18-3) just more than a week ago for the Suburban Conference title, avenging a four-point road loss earlier in February.
The Indians were without one of their most important players in senior Lauren Eiman, who was unavailable to play Monday.
“It’s just hard because we had such foul trouble. We had our opportunities to score and couldn’t make buckets when we needed to. It’s a sad way to go out,” Central coach Roger Smith said.
“I feel so bad for Lauren Eiman. You hate to see a senior not get to play her last game. Our kids fought hard all night.”
Junior Ella Moody was the consistent threat through the night, finishing with a game-high 17 points. Thirteen of those points came sandwiched around halftime, and she scored Central’s lone two baskets in the final frame.
“We got to the end and just didn’t get over the hump. They made baskets when they needed to,” Smith said. “We had chances. We missed three layups, multiple wide-open 3-pointers in the final quarter.”
Charlize and Teegan Broaden carried the load early, scoring 10 of Central’s 13 points in the first quarter to stay within two points of Staley. The Falcons made just two shots in the frame but were 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Moody scored eight points in the second, and Central trailed 24-23 at the half.
Neither team gained separation in the third, as 3-pointers by Moody and Myah Dwyer paced Central to a tie game at 37 after three quarters.
In the fourth, all three of Staley’s baskets came in the paint while they added five more free throws, highlighting the need of Eiman even more.
“She’s the anchor of our defense,” Smith said. “We got in a lot of foul trouble, and normally you’ve got Lauren back there to intimidate the shot or block the shot back there,” Smith said. “It makes a huge difference. She cleans up a lot of our mistakes.”
Staley finished 20 of 29 from the free throw line. Central was 5-for-12. Both Broadens finished with seven points each.
Morgan Ferrara and Lizzie Boehm led Staley with 12 points each.
Central, last year’s district champ, will graduate just one player from its first team under Smith. Eiman is set to join the Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball team.