INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Central Indians showed plenty of offensive ability with sustained drives in the first half of Friday’s season opener, but Fort Osage’s fire power proved to be too much in a 61-21 defeat.
Central (0-1) was scheduled to face Ruskin prior to COVID issues forced the game to be canceled, which was also the case with Kearney before their matchup with Fort Osage. Both Indians programs announced the meeting Monday.
Central moved the chains twice on the opening drive because junior quarterback Stone Wetlaufer was strip-sacked while attempting to throw. Javen Hall followed up with a short rushing touchdown on an offensive drive that included all runs, and Fort Osage went up 7-0.
Fort Osage moved the ball again on offense, though a Central sack forced the home team to settle for a field goal and 10-0 lead.
The ensuing kickoff was muffed by Central, and Larenzo Fenner took a bubble pass to the end zone two plays later for a 17-0 lead.
Following a missed field goal by Central, Fenner made a catch on third-and-3 and made multiple defenders miss before capping the reception with a touchdown.
Central’s offense finally found momentum with Wetlaufer throwing on the run, finding sophomore Anthony Vassar for a long reception down the sideline before a 39-yard catch-and-run score by Tytan Chandler.
Fort Osage quarterback Greg Menne’s rushing score extended the lead to 31-7.
Vassar followed up with another long reception and scoring catch from inside the 5 in the corner of the end zone, cutting the deficit to 31-14.
Vassar caught a second touchdown in the second half for Central’s lone score.
Central will host North Kansas City next Friday.
