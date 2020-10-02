Missed opportunities haunted Central in their 46-24 loss to Oak Park on Friday at Noyes Field. Though they made a valiant comeback effort to give the Northmen a scare midway through the fourth quarter, ultimately the Indians made a couple crushing late game mistakes and ran out of time.
After allowing Oak Park (2-4) to march down the field and score on their opening possession, Central (1-5) sophomore Stone Wetlaufer hit senior James Foster for a long completion to get them within the Northmen 5-yard line. But a dropped pass highlighted a disappointing end to the drive, as they had to settle for a field goal when they had a golden opportunity to even up the game.
“Anytime you get a drive like that and don’t cash it in it’s going to effect you. It’s just a matter of how much, and how fast can you bounce back?” Central coach Regi Trotter said. “We didn’t bounce back fast enough in the first half, we found a little bit of a rhythm in the second half throwing the ball a bit. They took advantage of opportunities early and we didn’t. That’s the nature of the game.”
The Indians floundered for the duration of the first half, struggling to move the ball on the ground and not faring much better through the air. Meanwhile, the Northmen backfield duo of Marlon Gant Jr. and KeAndre Braxton proved to be a handful for the Indians defense. By the half, Oak Park enjoyed a 26-3 lead over the Indians.
The second half however, was something of a different story. The Indians made a series of defensive adjustments including an emphasis on going for the ball. Central forced and recovered three fumbles in the second half alone, including one on the goalline.
Offensively, Wetlaufer hit his stride as well. He threw three touchdowns in the second half, including two to senior Wills Johnston who finished the game with over 100 yards receiving.
“Our linemen played really well, held their blocks so I had time and could make the read,” Wetlaufer said. “(Johnston) played amazing. I just threw the ball up to him, and he would make the play. Got in the right position and made the play.”
Johnston returned the favor, heaping praise on his underclassmen signal caller.
“Credit to my quarterback. He was reading every possession and seeing what the safeties were doing, so a lot of that was Stone’s playmaking,” Johnston said. “But once he throws it up, I just have to go get it.”
Down by 14 with just under five minutes remaining, the game had turned in Central’s favor and a comeback, shockingly, was on the table. But on third down, with pressure in his face, Wetlaufer made an inadvisable throw for a pick. The Northmen ran it back for a touchdown, sucking the air out of the reinvigorated Indians.
Trotter said it’s the kind of mistake you learn from as a young quarterback.
“My high school football coach told me that the best thing about sophomores is that they eventually turn into juniors. That’s the thing, the reps that he’s gotta get and the things he has to see are a lot for a young kid,” Trotter said. “He found some rhythm because the offensive line protected really well and when they protect well it makes things easier to see.”
Despite a lopsided score in the end, Johnston came away hopeful.
“We got some work to do for sure. But we’re heading the right way.”
Central will travel to play Lee’s Summit next Friday at 7 p.m