KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With just minutes remaining and a possible end to the season on the line, Central head coach Jared Boone called his best player to the bench.
Following a turnover leading to Staley points Thursday in the Class 5 District 16 Championship, Boone sat down sophomore guard Ella Moody. Minutes later, she returned.
With Staley sinking free throws to tie the game with 1:40 to play, Moody assisted the go-ahead basket to junior forward Lauren Eiman with 1:04 remaining and scored nine of her 13 points in the final frame, leading Central to a 35-31 title-clinching victory.
“It feels great. Beating Staley three times is hard. They’re good,” Boone said. “The girls battled the entire game. We had a game plan and stuck with it for the most part. It just feels great.”
Eiman was the rock for the Indians (16-11) on the night. She scored half of Central’s 16 points in the opening quarter and 14 on the night. Her interior defense helped limit Staley to just nine made shots on the night, including only two from standout forward Morgan Ferrara.
“I needed this game because lately I haven’t been scoring that much. I just tried to get open as much as possible,” Eiman said. “Everyone was feeding me the ball. I was trying to do the best I could for my team.”
Senior Gracie Neff led Staley with 11 points with Ferrara adding nine for the Falcons (19-8).
It was Central’s third win over Staley this year, all by a combined eight points. It was also the sixth straight year Central and Staley have faced off in district play, the latest win giving Central its first district title since 2016.
“We caught some breaks. We hadn’t caught a lot of breaks throughout the course of the year,” Boone said. “We finally caught some. Ball finally bounced our way. I can’t say enough about the kids.”
The game was knotted up at 8 after one quarter, and Central held a 16-15 advantage at halftime. Staley made just one basket — a Neff 3-pointer — in the third quarter for Central to build a 22-18 edge heading into the final quarter.
Moody made 7 of 9 free-throw attempts in the final stanza, and the Indians finished 7-for-16 on the night.
“Ella did a really good job making those free throws. Those were really crucial at the end of the game,” Eiman said. “That’s what led us to win the game.”
Staley made 10 of 18 free throws, though misses came in crucial times in a one-possession game.
Central moves on to face undefeated Liberty (26-0) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Silverstein Eyes Center Arena in the Class 5 sectional round. Central lost both meetings this year by scores of 31-26 and 54-48 in the regular season finale.