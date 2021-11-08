Over the course of the season, Central senior swimmer Adam Honson has seen his team put in hard work.
“We work really hard, we eat well, we lift in the mornings, we swim after school,” Honson said, “so it’s great to see so much success.”
The hard work has paid off for the Indians, as they will send eight swimmers to the Class 1 State Swimming and Diving Championship meet this week.
The Indians notched 14 entries into eight different events at the state meet in St. Peters.
Honson will participate in four of those eight events this year. As a junior in 2020, Honson also participated in four events at the state meet, finishing 16th in the 100-meter butterfly, 16th in the 400-meter freestyle relay, 19th in the 200-meter medley relay and 22nd in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
This year, Honson will participate in the 50-meter freestyle, the 100-meter freestyle, the 200-meter medley relay and the 400-meter freestyle relay.
The senior has been a key part of the team throughout the season. The 400 free relay team, consisting of Honson, seniors Josh Connally and Chase Meyer and junior Jack Cornelius, broke a 12-year-old school record in the event. They were one of two relay teams to break a school record this season.
In his junior season, Honson broke a 45-year-old school record in the 100 fly in October before breaking his own record a week later.
Honson said having those records is a great sign of the steps the program is making.
“It’s huge, saying I did that,” Honson said. “It’s great to have that payout, that reward… It’s great to represent Central, to improve, make our program better under our coach, especially having the rest of the guys with that being a relay.”
Head coach Kassi Messerly has been surprised by her team’s performance this season.
“They completely blew away any expectations I had of the season,” Messerly said. “Every meet that we had, they just kept getting better, putting up faster times and improving, and it’s absolutely amazing.”
MSHSAA divides swimming competition into only two classes. In 2020, the Indians participated in the Class 2 state meet. This year, they dropped down to Class 1. Honson said that’s allowed the team to see better results than it did previously.
Honson said it’s been great to represent their school on a bigger level.
“Normally it’s the Kansas City schools who get a lot of attention, get to go to these state meets,” Honson said, “so it’s great to see a younger program start to grow and get better and improve and be able to compete at that state level.”
With the amount of entries and events the Indians will be taking on this week, Honson said he likes the team’s chances.
“We have a lot of top 10 people,” Honson said, “so we expect to make finals and do well and hopefully, fingers crossed, hopefully podium and medal.”
The Class 1 State Swimming and Diving Championship will take place Thursday and Friday in St. Peters.
