LIBERTY, Mo. — Central boys basketball had the chance to overcome a deficit the final 90 seconds of a match up with Park Hill in the first round of the Liberty North Invitational.
Following a block by Brett Main, Will Small brought the Indians within four points of a possible comeback with a layup. Central never sunk another basket, falling 55-45.
“Those last few minutes, I mean they were fun for sure,” Central head coach Jacob Kimble said. “You know, what we just talked about is sometimes you dig some hole and it takes some energy to get out of it. We just never got over that hump tonight.”
The Indians (2-1) and Trojans (2-0) battled back and forth in the first quarter, countering each other on the scoreboard.
One point separated the two at the end of the frame, with Central leading 10-9. Park Hill built momentum in the second quarter, gaining a 7-point lead.
The Indians cut it down to 28-24 by halftime, but let the difference grow to 10 in the third quarter.
“They hurt us a little bit on the glass, and that’s no secret if you watched the game,” Kimble said. That’s just something that’s coachable. That’s something that we need to regroup and go back. I know our guys are always give great effort, so we’ll go back in the gym tomorrow, address that and be ready to go on Thursday.”
With scores by Main and Small, and senior Williams Johnston, Central pushed for a potential comeback win before it’s momentum was halted in the final two minutes.
Small led the Indians with 15 points, seven arriving in the fourth quarter. Main was the No. 2 scorer, finishing with 11 points.
“We played really hard all the way through,” Kimble said. “We probably didn’t shoot it as well as we normally shoot it. We got after it, we turned them over, we got some baskets, we got right back into the game. We had it within four, and we just couldn’t hit that big shot tonight.”
Central will meet Northeast Kansas City in the consolation semifinal round at 7 p.m. Thursday.